VICTOR — Constellation Brands Inc., a leading worldwide beverage alcohol company and one of Ontario County's most successful businesses, announced today it is moving its global headquarters from Victor to downtown Rochester.
"Constellation Brands' exciting decision to expand its regional operations and establish its new headquarters in downtown Rochester will help to further advance our efforts to create new, good-paying jobs and a thriving city center," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
The company will still maintain a significant presence in Ontario County.