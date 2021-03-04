VICTOR — Two members of Constellation Brand Inc.’s executive management committee took on new and expanded responsibilities as of Monday.
Jim Sabia, Constellation’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer since 2018, has accepted the newly created role of executive vice president and managing director of Constellation’s beer division. He will lead the division’s operations services and commercial business functions.
Sabia began working for Constellation in 2007. He earned two promotions prior to accepting his new role.
“We have some of the most iconic, consumer-loved brands in the industry, and the very best teams behind them,” Sabia said in a press release.
Meanwhile, Mallika Monteiro will assume expanded responsibilities as executive vice president and chief growth, strategy and digital officer. Her new duties include leading the company’s media initiatives.
She has worked at Constellation since 2016.
“Our company has had a great deal of success over the past decade, and we have bold ambitions for the future as well,” Constellation President and CEO Bill Newlands said. “To achieve our long-term aspirations, it is critical that we continue to invest in broadening the knowledge, perspective and capabilities of our leaders. These moves will help us do just that. Both Mallika and Jim will continue to work closely with the rest of our executive management committee to further build on our success.”