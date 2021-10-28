CANANDAIGUA — Constellation Brands released its second-quarter fiscal results recently.
The wine and spirits business generated $1.5 billion of operating cash flow, an increase of 6%, and $1.2 billion of free cash flow. According to the company, this redeems outstanding 2.70% Senior Notes and 2.65% Senior Notes due in 2022 in full, among other fiscal successes.
Among its listed accomplishments in the beer business, they posted depletion volume growth over 7%, driven by Modelo Especial and Corona Extra, with depletion volume selling days flat year over year. Modelo Especial continues to be considered the No. 1 brand in high end and No. 1 brand share gainer in the U.S. beer category in IRI dollar sales. The beer business now expects 9% to 11% net sales growth and 4% to 6% operating income growth for fiscal 2022.
“The strong performance of our core beer business, driven by robust consumer demand for our iconic brands, gives us confidence to increase our guidance for the year,” said Bill Newlands, Constellation Brands’ president and CEO.