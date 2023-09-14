VICTOR — Constellation Brands, Inc., a leading beverage alcohol company, will report financial results for its second quarter ended Aug. 31, 2023, on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, before the open of the U.S. markets.
A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Newlands, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Garth Hankinson, at 10:30 a.m.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1-877-407-9121 and entering conference identification number 13740922, beginning at 10:20 a.m. EDT. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.cbrands.com under the News & Events section. When the call begins, financial information discussed on the conference call, and reconciliations of reported GAAP financial measures with comparable and other non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company’s investor relations website under the Financial History section. For anyone unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available on the company’s investor relations website.
Constellation Brands is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy.
Its beer brands are in the Corona brand family: the flagship Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and the lineup of Modelo Cheladas, Pacifico, and Victoria. Constellation’s fine wine and craft spirits brands include The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey; and premium wine brands such as Kim Crawford and Meiomi.
To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com.