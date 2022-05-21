PENN YAN — Pennsylvania-based Wayne Bank, the parent company of Bank of the Finger Lakes, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony May 13 at the site of the new Penn Yan branch at 225 Main St.
Bank of the Finger Lakes employees from Penn Yan and Geneva attended.
The 2,450-square-foot building will feature a full-service community office, with drive-thru banking services as well as off-street parking.
Chrisanntha Construction of Gorham is the general contractor on the project, which began in early April. The building is expected to be completed in late fall of this year.
The Penn Yan community office celebrated five years at its current
location on 100 Main St. recently. Senior Vice President and Retail Banking Market Manager Heidi Westfall commented on the construction of the building.
“We are grateful for the support received to date for the local municipalities and authorities,” said Bank of the Finger Lakes Senior Vice President and Retail Banking Market Manager Heidi Westfall. “Community Manager Pam Donnells and her team look forward to continuing to serve the Penn Yan community.”
Wayne Bank, which is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., is based in Honesdale, Pa. Its stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol NWFL.