MACEDON — The first vehicle Kitty Van Bortel purchased after launching her first used car business in the late 1980s was a Corvette.
Yes, she is best known for her Subaru dealerships — Van Bortel also has a Ford location near East Rochester — but Corvettes are in the family genes.
Her father, Howard Van Bortel, owned what was at one time the largest Corvette dealer in the world — all from a former dealership on the west side of Palmyra, where he also gained fame for selling Rolls Royces.
In 2013, the Van Bortel name returned to the Corvette business with the purchase of the former McLouth Chevrolet on Route 31 in Macedon. Seven years later, Van Bortel Chevrolet is in the top-20 nationwide for Corvette sales, and it is the largest in New York.
“We’ve always enjoyed the Corvette business since we started,” Van Bortel said.
She said there’s a huge market for both new and used Corvettes — from the Sting Rays from the 1950s that can still fetch top dollar, to late models.
Van Bortel has been marketing them at the site of a former grocery store just up the road from her Chevy dealership. That business will be moving next door to the Chevy dealership with the anticipated opening of Van Bortel Corvette, a two-level building at 1338 Pittsford-Palmyra Road where they plan to break ground May 14 at 3 p.m.
She and her brother Howard are planning to build a $6 million, 34,000-square-foot showroom that she said will draw buyers from the Northeast and beyond. Some 100 vehicles will be housed in the two-level facility. That, said Van Bortel, will make it among the largest Corvette inventories in the nation.
VanBortel said no one wants to look at Corvettes in the cold.
“You need indoor storage,” she said.
She said GM doesn’t allow new Corvettes to be sold as a stand-alone dealership, but that there’s plenty of symmetry having the two showrooms sit side by side.
People will drive a long way to find the Corvette of their dreams, she said, noting that most of the models have very low mileage, because many owners put them in the garage for the winter months. The earlier models were all convertibles.
“There are so many different models (that are sought),” she said, including classics from the 1960s that can still fetch top dollar if in mint condition.
“We sell Corvettes from 1953 to 2022,” she said.
Van Bortel is excited to build the new showroom in Macedon.
“It’s very nostalgic for me,” she said. “I grew up in Palmyra and lived there until 30. It’s a really wonderful project. We’ve been talking about this for five years.”
The Wayne County Industrial Development Agency is assisting the project. Last week, its board approved a 10-year tax-incentive plan valued at $1.6 million. Under documents filed with the IDA, the assessed value of the land is $216,000, while the project is projected to increase the value to nearly $4.3 million.
With an average price of $80,000 for a new Corvette and $50,000 for used, Van Bortel expects the showroom to generate additional sales taxes revenue with an expected increase in car sales.
According to IDA documents, the project will create 10 permanent jobs.
Scott Allen, who handles development for Macedon government, said the project is a big win for the town.
“The new Corvette showroom and service facility is a significant project for Macedon, he said.