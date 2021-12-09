VICTOR — A Holiday pet photo event has begun and will run til Christmas Eve at all area CountryMax stores.
The area’s largest family-owned pet business always welcomes dogs on leashes in its stores. Now through Dec. 24, pet owners are encouraged to bring their furry friends – in their favorite festive holiday outfits — for a photo with Santa.
Customers will find a Christmas Spirit Photo Backdrop Display at every one of the 18 store locations. Simply pose in front of the photo-realistic backdrop scene with Santa, snap a pet selfie, and upload it to the CountryMax Christmas Spirit Photo Contest page.
The real holiday magic? For every entry, CountryMax will donate $1 to a charity fund split equally among four pet- and equine-friendly charities (up to $2,000):
- Heritage Christian Stables Therapeutic Riding (Rochester)
- Pet Pride of New York (Rochester)
- Friends Forever Animal Rescue (Syracuse)
- Purpose Farm (Syracuse)
For details and to enter, visit any CountryMax location or online at https://www.countrymax.com/christmas-spirit-contest