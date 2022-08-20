The local beer landscape for the Finger Lakes consumer is a sprawling one. Between Canandaigua, Keuka, Seneca and Cayuga lakes, hundreds of brewers and breweries have something unique to offer.
Less than a decade ago, the only places to find the hidden gems of amber goodness were in the brewhouses themselves.
Those days are long gone.
Beers that were 24-minute drives apart now reside within two shelves of one another at bigger retailers such as Wegmans or smaller beer shops like F.L.X. Provisions in Geneva.
From a consumer perspective, it seems that the pandemic changed the way breweries distribute their various products. When the world shut down, breweries could no longer host crowds of thirsty customers under their own roofs, so they increased their beer selection in stores, hoping the retail revenue stream could keep the businesses afloat.
It makes perfect sense from a customer standpoint. But from the point of view of the brewery and retailer, that’s only a small portion of the canned beer revolution of the last half-decade.
In 2018, a customer could enter into either the Geneva or Canandaigua Wegmans and find that Young Lion Brewing Company had three options available: a pilsner, an IPA and a double IPA. That’s it. A determined walk to the beer section of Wegmans in 2022 reveals a shrine to local beer that has umpteen-times more variety than it did just four years ago. That’s something that the brewery, Wegmans and the customer all love to see.
The local beer sanctuary in these corporate and local retail stores still have the national, widely-distributed craft brew companies such as New Belgium, Magic Hat, Long Trail, Kona Brewing, etc. But all with less of a selection than in previous years. The Voodoo Ranger, for example, from New Belgium had practically its own aisle just four years ago. Variety packs, a few six packs and single cans in the beer cooler is about all that’s available from the popular Colorado-based brewery these days.
In turn, this has given local breweries more elbow room on the shelves. At least that’s the way it appears from a customer’s perspective. Breweries and Wegmans are quick to point out that this is indeed the case.
“Yes, for sure,” War Horse Breweries and Three Brothers Wineries & Estates President Erica Paolicelli said of the increase in variety on the shelves. “We started with a handful of stores, I want to say it was five, and now we’re in all of the Wegmans in the state except for the ones in Brooklyn and Syracuse. Wegmans has been an incredible partner.”
“It absolutely is,” Young Lion Brewing Company CEO and Founder Jen Newman said of the perceived increase of local beer’s availability in stores. “When we first went into the market we were lucky to maybe get three placements, and that was a big deal. It definitely has changed over the years.”
“Wegmans and other local shops have increased their selection and area designed for craft beers,” said David Schlasser, brewmaster and founder of Naked Dove Brewing Company.
And why not? It’s a win-win for everyone involved. The breweries get advertising via the various selections, Wegmans gets shoppers interested in local beer and the consumer can find their favorite hits from the Finger Lakes in one fridge or aisle.
“That whole category (beer) has a lot more options that are near our stores,” Wegmans Geneva store manager Matt Morano said. “10 years ago, ‘Near our stores’ (for beer) meant anything that came from Utica Club, Brooklyn Beer or Genesee Brewery. Now, you have (Brewery) Ardennes, War Horse, Naked Dove, a lot of places that are a stone’s throw from our store.”
In a world now marked by pre- and post-pandemic, the local beer world’s distribution appears to have put into hyperdrive when the world went still. But War Horse, Young Lion, Naked Dove and others all had their respective feet in the door before 2020, so when their revenue streams dwindled to mainly retail sales, they were all somewhat ready.
“It definitely was a benefit to our business to have that established relationship during covid,” Paolicelli said. “It literally, in one day, was the only source of income we had. That build of availability through Wegmans was a little bit before covid. We were getting our bearings and catching our stride (in distribution) right before covid hit.”
“We were really lucky in that we were diversifying with retail both on and off premise,” Newman said. “What happened with covid was remarkable in that we doubled our presence in off-premise retail.”
From Morano’s perspective as manager, these breweries had learned to walk the walk when it came to distribution, but the pandemic did give them a bit of a kick in the pants and forced them to run.
“Every business has to crawl before they walk, walk before they run and once they’re running they can sprint after that,” Morano began. “Naked Dove and a lot of other breweries were running and that’s when they started to knock on (our) door and it made it easier for us to merchandise our shelves because now we have more local and ‘Near our stores’ presence.”
But for the most part, these local breweries already had designs and plans for distribution well before the pandemic, just as Wegmans had on Meals 2 Go and grocery pickup; it all just happened a bit quicker than originally planned.
“I think the pandemic, throughout many different aspects of our business, it had the same effect,” Morano said. “The pandemic gave businesses a kick in the pants to do something they thought they were going to be able to get to in their own time frame, but the pandemic just shortened it up. We (Wegmans) were already on a path for our Meals 2 Go and InstaCart on our timeline for how we were going to roll it out. The pandemic shortened it up and I have to think the same thing happened with the breweries.”
The relationship each brewery has with each retailer is special and time seems to be the end-all element that strengthens that relationship, according to Newman.
“I would say the biggest variable that has changed (the increase of options) is time,” Newman said. “You look at War Horse and Naked Dove and other breweries and they have been around for a while and it really is just continuing to be a good partner, continuing to make a quality product that retailers are happy to sell but just like anything, that takes time.”
But the distribution has gone far beyond the beer section, literally. Hyperlocal beer can be found in several locations throughout the store. A Watermelon Gose beer — an unfiltered wheat beer made with 50-60% malted wheat, which creates a cloudy yellow color and provides a quenching twang — currently sits right above the watermelon section of the fruit and vegetables department.
For a period of time, 4-packs of Young Lion’s Mexican Lager could be found right under the Meals 2 Go section and under the pizza station, Naked Dove’s Black Raspberry Ale was neighbors with some of the artisan cheeses, and on the dawn of a new NFL season, Buffalo Bills-themed pilsners can be found literally everywhere throughout the store.
Not only are local beer companies seeing a wider variety of their beer being featured in their local retailers, but they are being highlighted and given preferential treatment over more national chains.
Yes, it absolutely is a symbiotic financial partnership, but it’s also a glowing pride and sense of community. Matt and Geneva Wegmans Beer Shop Coordinator Adam Edwards want to place local beers on shelves around the store because they live close to these breweries and know the people working at them. It means something more than just fiscal harmony.
“For me, I live here in Geneva. I live around the corner from (Brewery) Ardennes,” Morano said. “So seeing that on the shelves gives me a sense of pride and also I’m supporting a business in the community, just as it does with War Horse and their product. That’s where it’s special for me.”
“For me it’s really important because I interact with the people that are looking for (local beer) everyday,” Edwards said. “Because I’m the Geneva Wegmans beer guy, I can focus my extra shelves on the Geneva (breweries). Tourists, local people; it makes me happy because I can give them what they’re looking for.”
For the breweries working with Wegmans, that one-on-one is a cherished partnership.
“You’re not just going into the grocery manager and saying, ‘Hey I’d like to get my beer on the shelf,’ there’s someone there in that (beer) department who cares about what’s being showcased,” Paolicelli said.
While major companies such as Sam Adams, Southern Tier, Founders and other nationally distributed beer companies are using the term "craft beer" for their own purposes, the independent tag on local breweries is becoming more sought after than even three years ago.
The relationship between these local, independent breweries and local retailers is strong and becoming seemingly unbreakable between retailers and hyperlocal breweries, but the competition within the region is becoming fiercer. Schlasser notes that while the pie might be bigger, there are more players that each want a slice.
“There’s a lot more products out there from a lot more different breweries both locally and regionally,” Schlasser said. “So, it’s a challenge to get shelf space, maintain it and as the pie is getting bigger, there are so many more players that the slices are are smaller and it is a challenge.”
That goes back to the perhaps the biggest factor of all: time.
War Horse has become a fan favorite due to products like the Lieutenant Dan IPA and the Breakfast with Churchill Oatmeal Stout; Young Lion’s iconic red, white, and blue cans of IPA, Double IPA and Pilsner and Naked Dove’s Windblown Amber have all been on the shelves of retailers for years and have sold well. So when any one of those breweries approaches retailers with a new product, the foundation of time and coordination between the two parties is practically the shelf itself and in some cases, its own display.
The proliferation of local craft beers’ availability in retail stores is not a product off the pandemic, but it is something that has exploded in the last half-decade and it’s not going away anytime soon.
Thank goodness for that.