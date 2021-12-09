HONESDALE, Pa — President and Chief Executive Officer Lewis J. Critelli of Norwood Financial Corp., has announced his plans to retire during the first half of 2022, subject to the successful completion of a search process for a successor.
Critelli joined the bank in 1995 as chief financial officer and has served as the president and chief executive officer for both the company and the bank since 2010. Under his leadership, the company had three successful acquisitions and expanded into new markets in Pennsylvania and Upstate New York. The company’s total assets increased from $529 million to more than $2 billion as of Sept. 30, 2021.
Critelli intends to continue serving as a director of the Company and the Bank following his retirement as an executive officer, with his current term as a director of the Company ending in 2024.
The Company’s Board of Directors is currently undertaking a process to choose the next President and chief executive officer for the company and the bank and has engaged Kaplan Partners, an executive search firm to assist in this matter. The Board will consider both internal and external candidates for the position. With the assistance of Critelli, the Company’s Board of Directors anticipates a smooth transition to be completed by June 30, 2022.
Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from 14 offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and 16 offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York.