GENEVA — Classic cars, trucks and motorcycles will return to the streets of downtown Geneva on Friday, July 15.
The 21st Cruisin’ Night reemerges after being scrapped for the past two years because of the pandemic.
The Geneva Business Improvement District, the event organizer, said in a release that Cruisin’ not only features classic wheels, but also live music, food, wine and beer, art, retail vendors, as well as activities for kids.
It takes place from 5-10 p.m. on Seneca Street, Linden Street, Scott LaFaro Drive and part of Exchange Street. Two bands are featured: Ruby Shooz will be on the main stage in the Seneca Street parking lot, while The Remakes and Smooth Groovy will perform on the second stage on Exchange Street.
“We are super excited to bring back Cruisin’ Night and the opportunity it brings to invite people, not just from Geneva but from the surrounding areas to our beautiful downtown,” the BID release said. “We have had the opportunity to thrive in the last few years and we want our neighbors to come celebrate with us and see what we have been doing, and how better to do that than a fun family event?”
Cruisin’ Night 2022 is sponsored by Wegmans.
“We are honored to partner with (BID) to bring Cruisin’ Night back to the Geneva community,” said Geneva Wegmans Store Manager Matt Morano. “This event has been a summer tradition for years, and we look forward to seeing the community come together and enjoy a night of vintage cars, live entertainment and tasty treats.”
BID is accepting vendor applications for Cruisin’ Night until June 24. To become a retail or food vendor, or to register your car, visit the GBID website at genevadowntown.com and download their vendor contracts. To volunteer, visit the GBID website at genevadowntown.com.