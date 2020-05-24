Change. In the best of times, it isn’t something we necessarily embrace with open arms.
In difficult times, such as these, it’s about as welcome as a cotton swab up the nose or being required to wear a face mask on the beach — when the beach is even open.
However, we are announcing two changes in the Finger Lakes Times we think will be embraced and welcomed. In fact, readers have been inquiring about both of these for quite some time.
A letter went out to our valued subscribers on Friday, and we’re making the announcement to everyone else here today. Here is what’s new:
No. 1, beginning the first weekend in June, our Sunday product is going to turn into a weekend edition that will be delivered to your homes by the U.S. Postal Service on Saturdays, whenever your mail is delivered. It also will be available on newsstands Saturday and Sunday — or in other words, all weekend long.
For most of the Times‘ first 100 or so years, it was a six-days-a-week paper, Monday through Saturday. In 1992, that changed when Saturday publication ceased in favor of a Sunday edition. The reason for the switch 28 years ago was one of competition: Owners and management felt that the Syracuse and Rochester newspapers had too much of a presence in the Finger Lakes area on Sundays, so in order to compete, and for the sake of local advertisers, the decision was made for the FLT to go head-to-head with the major metros on Sundays.
Business-wise, the move was a success. However, not all readers were fond of it, especially those who also liked to read the Syracuse or Rochester papers, or even the New York Times, on Sundays. To this day, I still hear this refrain from many longtime readers: “I miss my Saturday Finger Lakes Times.”
You won’t be missing it any longer.
There are a couple of reasons behind the back-to-the-future move after nearly three decades. One is that these days our local businesses and advertisers are telling us that they would rather their sales flyers and coupons get out to readers on Saturdays so that they have the entire weekend to plan their purchases and take advantage of sales, etc. — at least during normal times, that is.
The second reason is on the delivery side of the business. When we went to postal delivery of the weekday FLT a couple of years ago, the plan was to eventually add weekend postal delivery, which would necessitate moving from Sunday (when there is no mail service) to Saturday (when there is).
That time has come, and we believe the move will ensure much more consistent delivery of your weekend paper for the long term.
So, beginning on Saturday, June 6, your weekend Finger Lakes Times will appear in your mailbox if you are a subscriber and will contain all the features that you are used to seeing in your current Sunday edition — color comics, crossword puzzles, Parade magazine, a robust opinion section (Insight), columns on local history, engagements and wedding announcements, local sports (when games get back to being played) — along with all the news of the day, award-winning photography, weather, lottery numbers, contests, giveaways, etc.
Currently, because of the downturn in the economy caused by the coronavirus, we have reduced the Sunday edition to two sections and 24 pages. However, the plan is — once things rebound — to return to four sections and 36 pages the way we began 2020.
And now you’ll have all weekend to read it and enjoy it ... and to use those coupons at area businesses.
Along with the delivery change, beginning in June we are going to provide all subscribers with full access to our digital content at fltimes.com, which includes our increasingly popular e-edition. This means whether you are at home, at work or on the go, you will have access to all our offerings on all your platforms, including computers, smartphones and tablets.
No longer will there be an additional fee for digital service. We also will assist all subscribers in gaining access to that digital content through a tutorial video. For additional information on the delivery of your weekend newspaper or digital access, please contact our Circulation Department at (315) 789-3351.
It’s important to note that neither of these changes — sorry, there’s that word again — has been forced upon us by the coronavirus pandemic, market influences or downturns in the newspaper industry. Both had been discussed last year, and as late as February were part of our business plan for 2020, but had to be temporarily shelved because of the pandemic.
Now, however, the time is right. Our area seems to have a handle on the health concerns, enough so that things slowly are beginning to reopen. And, with all that, we are excited to move forward with both our new Weekend Edition and full access to the Finger Lakes Times.
We know change can be difficult and sometimes slow to catch on, but we hope you enjoy both for many years to come.