It was with a bit of trepidation last year that we fired up our annual “Finger Lakes Times Readers’ Choice Awards.” Not because it isn’t a worthwhile project — fun for readers, special for area businesses (especially those that win), and even informative for visitors to our area — but more so because in the middle of the worst global pandemic of our lifetime, we just weren’t sure what kind of traction we would get.
We shouldn’t have worried.
Finger Lakes Times readers responded as they normally do — in a large way. Maybe you were looking for a slice of normalcy in your lives … maybe you were just looking for something enjoyable to do without having to venture out … or maybe you just wanted to give a boost to your favorite ice cream stand, plumber or new car dealer; whatever the reason, you responded. A record-smashing total of 3,120 votes were cast in 2020’s third annual version of the RCA.
To highlight just how incredibly those votes piled up, 1,805 were cast in the category of Best Festival for seven different festivals all of which were canceled by the pandemic, including the category winner, the Naples Grape Festival. No festivals? No problem for our readers.
Said FLT Publisher Mark Lukas, “Last year’s Readers Choice Awards was in many ways a chance to reflect back on what your experience was like at many of these businesses in the past, perhaps the previous summer. None of us knew when we’d get to visit these places again. And in many cases it was quite a while. I’m certainly glad we’re back to nominating and voting on our favorite Finger Lakes businesses while also being able to actually go there.”
So in 2021, we head into the fourth annual FLT Readers Choice Awards bolstered by the knowledge that you folks love to assist us in shining the light on those businesses, agencies, organizations — and yes, festivals — that are the best of the best in the Finger Lakes. Even if COVID-19 and the resulting safety protocols are still affecting how we can access some of those businesses.
Things are slowly opening around the state and the region, but some categories may call for a little extra thought on your part.
Because you may not have attended any large wedding receptions in over a year, you have to think about where you would hold one if you could. Visits to craft breweries and wineries may not be quite the same as they used to be, but you can vote for those that have adjusted best to the pandemic or those you just plain love. Restaurants, too — you may not be comfortable dining in person quite yet, but you can vote for a restaurant that offers great takeout.
All of that is up to you, our readers. With your participation — from nominations to final voting — leading to coveted RCAs for area establishments.
We start today with a two-week nominating phase, which is one of the things that we think makes our RCA unique. We don’t want to be the ones seeding the 77 categories, which include some new ones such as Best Spa and Best Physical Therapist; we want to hear from you, so please nominate your favorite historical destination, Mexican restaurant, real estate agency and others. You’ll find the nominating form — and the officials rules — on pages 5-7A in today’s paper.
After the nominations are in, we’ll compile them and present an official ballot both in the paper and online for 2½ weeks in June and early July. We’ll then compile the results and announce our Readers’ Choice Award winners on the first weekend in August, followed by a grand champions’ reception. Provided we are able to gather in larger groups by then.
There’s also a chance for you to win $250. Once the voting stage begins, all ballots that are returned completely filled out — whether by paper or online — will be eligible for the cash, which will be determined by random drawing. And these days, who can’t use a little bit of extra money?
“One of the things I like most about our Readers Choice Awards is how it engages our readers and local businesses alike,” Lukas said. “We’ve added a few new categories to the mix this year as we always do in this phase. We wait to see if it’s a category that our readers have a lot of suggestions for and then we may move it to the voting phase … sometimes not. This year we even added a chance for you the reader to suggest a category you might like to see us tackle this year or next.”
So, get your thinking caps on, and whether you are able to frequent your favorite businesses or not, let’s get ready to honor the Best of the Best in the Finger Lakes.