Even as life is about as abnormal as we’ve ever experienced in these days of the coronavirus pandemic, we are trying to keep things as normal as possible for you at the Finger Lakes Times — which is why today we are kicking off our third annual Readers’ Choice Awards.
It’s an opportunity to shine the light on those businesses that are, in our readers’ minds, the best of the best in the Finger Lakes. Even if those businesses are shuttered during the pandemic.
That means, in some of the categories at least, it may call for a little extra thought on your part.
Because you can’t hold a large wedding reception these days, you have to think about where you would hold one if you could. Many of our favorite festivals have been canceled or postponed — but what is your favorite in normal times? You can’t just hop in the car and visit a craft brewery to do some tasting, but where would you go if you could? Fitness centers are closed, but where do you work out when you can?
That’s what we’re looking for, and those are the kinds of businesses we want to honor.
We start today with a two-week nominating phase, which is one of the things that we think makes our RCA unique. We don’t want to be the ones seeding the 70 categories; we want to hear from you, so please nominate your favorite winery, family restaurant, hearing center and others. You’ll find the nominating form — and the officials rules — on pages 4B and 5B today.
After the nominations are in, we’ll compile them and present an official ballot both in the paper and online for 2½ weeks in June and early July. We’ll then compile the results and announce our Readers’ Choice Award winners on the first weekend in August, followed by a grand champions’ reception. Provided, of course, we are able to gather in larger groups by then.
There’s also a chance for you to win $250. All ballots that are returned completely filled out — whether by paper or online — will be eligible for the cash, which will be determined by random drawing.
And these days, who can’t use a little bit of extra money?
So, get your thinking caps on, and whether you are able to frequent your favorite businesses or not, let’s get ready to honor the Best of the Best in the Finger Lakes.