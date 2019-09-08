Locate Finger Lakes is again offering students in the Finger Lakes region the opportunity to participate in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, geared to ignite the spirit of entrepreneurship in middle and high school students.
Locate Finger Lakes, a regional economic development initiative, is sponsoring two YEA! chapters, one at Cayuga Community College and one at Finger Lakes Community College. Both schools are currently recruiting motivated students of ages 12-18 for the YEA! programs.
Thanks to the sponsorship of scholarships from Lyons National Bank and Locate Finger Lakes, the regular tuition cost of $1,000 per student to participate in the program has been waived. Every student accepted into the program will attend tuition free.
Students will learn the “magic formula” on how to come up with a great idea, pitch it to investors, secure real funding and launch a real business or non-profit in less than 100 hours.
The Young Entrepreneurs Academy has successfully mentored students who have appeared on the hit TV show “Shark Tank,” been featured in publications such as The New York Times, USA Today, Good Morning America, INC.com, Entrepreneur Magazine, Forbes and more.
YEA! graduates also have been awarded millions of dollars in college scholarships, millions in venture capital funding, and have gone on to graduate from the best business schools in the world.
Students in grades 6-12 can apply to either location. Classes will meet once a week beginning in October until graduation, which takes place in early June.
Classes at Cayuga CC will take place on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. To apply to the CCC YEA! program, contact Pam Heleen pamela.heleen@cayuga-cc.edu Application deadline is Sept. 13.
Classes at Finger Lakes Community College will be on Saturdays from 9 to noon. To apply to the FLCC YEA! program, visit flcc.edu/YEA. Application deadline is Sept. 15.