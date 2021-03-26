TYRE — Beginning April 5, del Lago Resort & Casino will expand its hours.
The casino will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
“We are grateful for this decision by New York state and the New York State Gaming Commission — and know our guests are as well,” del Lago Executive Vice President and General Manager Lance Young said. “This extension allows our guests the opportunity to stay and play longer at del Lago — and brings us another step closer to operating business as usual.”
In addition to the casino, del Lago Resort & Casino’s updated business hours as of April 5 are as follows:
• Table games — 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday to Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sundays.
• Sports book betting window — 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. weekdays; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekends.
• Sports book betting kiosks — 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday to Thursday; 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
One of the casino’s restaurants, Portico by Fabio Viviani, reopened for dinner service on a limited basis recently. It’s open from 4:30-9:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday.
The onsite hotel, a AAA Four Diamond Designation, remains open for all overnight guests.
Del Lago continues to follow all health and safety guidelines and directives as advised by the state and its Gaming Commission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.
For more information about the resort’s protocols and reopening process, visit https://dellagoresort.com/extra-care/.