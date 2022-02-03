SODUS — Reliant Credit Union has hired Kate DeNeef as a recruiter. DeNeef previously served as recruiter at Rochester Regional Health.
In her new position, DeNeef is responsible for developing and implementing recruiting strategies that maximize placements into Reliant job openings, while effectively marketing the credit union’s award-winning culture.
“I am so excited to be a part of Reliant, an organization that truly cares about its members, employees and the community,” said DeNeef. “I look forward to building relationships with the employees and members and bringing top talent to this already amazing team.”
DeNeef received an associate degree in liberal arts from Monroe Community College. She continued her studies at Nazareth College where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in business management and a minor in human resources.
She is an active member of the Society for Human Resource Management, as well as the National Human Resources Association. DeNeef also is an Society for Human Resource Management certified professional.
She lives in Sodus with her husband and daughter. In her spare time she enjoys spending time with family and friends, going camping, traveling, and shopping.