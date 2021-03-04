DRESDEN — The former chairman of the Yates County Legislature has taken on a different leadership role.
Greenidge Generation announced last week that Tim Dennis has agreed to become chairman of the company’s advisory group.
Dennis, who served 12 years on the county Legislature, including four as chairman, will help Greenidge identify new ways to build on its community stewardship and promote its data center and planned expansion.
“Tim Dennis has been a pillar of leadership and integrity in Yates County for decades, both as a trusted veterinarian and then as a county legislator,” Greenidge President and CEO Dale Irwin said in a press release. “Known for his no-nonsense, ‘just the facts’ approach, Tim cares deeply about the future of Yates County. He has seen the economic and environmental progress we have made at Greenidge and is excited to help us build on that record.”
“I have lived in this community for a long time, as everyone knows, and I am extremely impressed with what Dale and the team have done at Greenidge,” Dennis said.
Dennis is a Cornell University graduate who earned a degree in veterinary medicine and established Eastview Veterinary Clinic in Penn Yan in 1973. He has served on the boards of several entities, including the Penn Yan school district, and is an active member of Benton Methodist Church.
He and wife Dawn have been married 54 years. They have two grown children.
A lifetime cattle breeder, Dennis currently lives on a beef cattle farm.
Greenidge reopened the former coal-fired plant in Dresden in 2017 after converting the energy required to power it to natural gas. They have since drafted a plan for new construction related to a data mining operation focused on cryptocurrency, and are awaiting town of Torrey approval before moving forward.
Irwin said Greenidge will be adding members to its advisory board in the coming days.