FAYETTE — Last year, Covid-19 caused the cancellation of the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner meeting.
The event returned this year, and Chamber Executive Director Jeff Shipley happily shared good economic news with a packed house Thursday night at Ventosa Vineyards. First, though, he welcomed everyone back.
“It’s good to be here in person. We missed you,” Shipley told the crowd before citing a quote attributed to boxer Mike Tyson: “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”
“We got punched in the mouth by Covid, especially our businesses,” Shipley continued, “but we’re back in the fight.”
Shipley said there are ribbon-cuttings for an increasing number of new businesses opening in the county. He said the county is experiencing an increase in room occupancy and sales tax revenue, “an indication that visitors are coming here in larger numbers ... (and) the number of hits on our website is up 90,000 from 2020. We have focused on New York City, Philadelphia, Ohio and Syracuse areas and we’re seeing more and more visitors from those areas.”
Shipley said the One Seneca program, originally a collaboration involving the Chamber, the Board of Supervisors and the Industrial Development Agency, has expanded to include numerous partners that meet weekly to discuss county economic issues.
“We’re now involved in infrastructure advocacy for such things as broadband access and housing,” he said. “We’re building exciting momentum for Seneca County.”
He said the Chamber’s health insurance program offerings, which are available to the public, are showing increased enrollment too.
Lance Young, general manager of del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre, is the new president of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, succeeding Bruce Murray.
“I urge everyone in this room to be involved and help keep the county moving forward,” Young said.
The Chamber presented three annual awards Thursday:
Business of the Year
This award, sponsored by del Lago, went to Blush by CV Designs in Seneca Falls.
The small business opened in rented space in May 2015, selling jewelry designed and created by owner Christine VanDusen. When she was 28, VanDusen was told that a health issue would prevent her from working full time. However, she refused to let that stop her, relocating to a storefront on Fall Street in downtown Seneca Falls in 2016.
Her sales of women’s clothing, home and seasonal decor, jewelry, and gifts grew steadily.
Covid forced her to adapt, so she added an online ordering service and expanded her social media presence. Her company offered local delivery and curbside pickup options. VanDusen also cited the CVDesigns Box as key to her growth; it’s a curated gift box that people could send to friends and loved ones with messages of hope and encouragement.
Those boxes have been sent to customers in 41 states.
VanDusen has hired three more employees.
“I’m overwhelmed and grateful to receive his award,” VanDusen said. “I focused on working hard to start and grow this business, and I’m thrilled to be recognized for that.”
Non-Profit of the Year
Sponsored by ITT Goulds Pumps in Seneca Falls, this award went to the Seneca County House of Concern, which moved to a new, larger building in Waterloo recently.
The House of Concern helps people in need with food, clothes and household items. Started in 1969 to provide warm clothes to needy children, the organization is now a major source of assistance for people of all ages and families in difficult situations. It hosts a monthly mobile food pantry and refers people to other agencies for additional help.
The pandemic has increased the amount of people looking for basic help, as the number of families served increased from 425 a month to nearly 1,000.
The House of Concern’s Board of Directors started a fundraising campaign to buy the new, larger building in Waterloo, and it opened in October 2021.
“I’m honored and blessed to accept this award,” House of Concern Executive Director Dolores Morgan said. “I accept it on behalf of the wonderful staff, board members and people we serve. The demand for help is growing and we’re now helping homeless people.”
Visionary Leadership Award
Sponsored by Generations Bank, this award went to Bill Yale, director of the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus since its inception in 2011. A Navy veteran, Yale has a background in funeral administration and mortuary sciences.
He has been operating the county-run cemetery according to national veterans cemetery standards in all aspects, working to prepare for its transition to the state’s first veterans cemetery, a designation announced in May 2021. Yale has used state grants to upgrade the cemetery and to conduct proper burials for veterans and dependents on the 162-acre grounds.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2022-23 state budget proposal includes $4 million to help in the transition to a state veterans cemetery, which is expected later this year.
“I did not see this award coming,” Yale said. “It has taken me by surprise and caused me to take a pause and look back at what has been done in the past ten years.”
A message of congratulations from former state Sen. Mike Nozzolio of Fayette was read. Nozzolio was instrumental in establishing the cemetery in 2011.
“The cemetery was a risky, gutsy decision, and I’m happy Seneca County embraced me,” Yale said. “Once we become a state veterans cemetery, I think the county will benefit financially.”