SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry and Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center is looking for a new executive director.
Executive Director Rhonda Destino has resigned to accept a new job with MRB Group of Rochester, effective in early June. She has been executive director of the 89 Fall St. museum since 2019.
In a statement from the board of directors, it was noted that Destino “was presented with a well-deserved employment opportunity by MRB Group and while we are sad to see her move on, we are elated for her and her family.”
The board is inviting people to thank Destino and wish her well from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 4, at the museum and tourism center.
The board also is advertising for a new executive director through Indeed. The full-time position has a salary range of $40,000 to $45,000 and requires an undergraduate degree in communications, museum administration, business administration, tourism and recreation or related field and three to five years of experience.