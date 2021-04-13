VICTOR — It may have been the rainy weather or the grand-opening celebration of the new Dick’s House of Sport — or a combination of both — that brought large crowds out to Eastview Mall Sunday afternoon.
Dick’s has relocated from a plaza across Route 96 to the spot occupied since 1971 by Sears until its closure in late 2018, and business appeared to be brisk at the massive store.
However, it was more than just a move across the highway. Dick’s House of Sport marks the first of a new retail concept by the Pittsburgh-based company featuring not only a wide variety of athletic apparel and sporting and outdoor goods, but active sports offerings — including a 17,000-square-foot outdoor turf field and running track, a rock-climbing wall, a batting cage, golf-hitting bays with simulators, a putting green and more at the 100,000-square-foot-facility.