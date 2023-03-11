LYONS — Amy and Todd Tokarz said the end of their diner business on Canal Street was when the water was shut off after the landlord failed to pay the bill.
It was time to find a new home for their restaurant.
Meanwhile, Deana Tuck’s home-based baking business that launched during the pandemic was taking off, but she hoped to bring those goodies to a wider audience with her own shop.
They all found the right place: the former Rochester and Syracuse and Eastern Rapid Railroad trolley station at 1 Montezuma St. that their friend Anne Wick bought last June.
Looking for a burger or a plate of eggs and home fries? The Tokarz Family Diner is serving them up. Looking for something a little sweeter? Deana’s Delights Bakery has you covered.
It’s a mini-food court, if you will.
The owner of the Lyons Trolley Station is a retired engineer who came to Lyons from Washington, D.C., with her husband, Carl, in 2014. They operate a small beef farm in the country.
Her twin sister and husband, with ties to Central New York, also retired to the region and now live in Newark. It was through them they found their way to Lyons.
Wick said The Trolley Station is already accomplishing what she set out to do: Preserve a piece of Lyons history and create a gathering space where people can enjoy good food and good company.
Both businesses have been open only a short time, but you’d never know it by the brisk business mid-morning Thursday, where virtually every table was filled.
“Fantastic” is how Amy Tokarz describes business at The Trolley Station. “We’re about double the business. Location, location, location.”
While both businesses already are seeing an uptick in sales, Wick pointed out that the restaurant industry is tough, with some not lasting beyond the first year. She’s trying to cushion those challenges, allowing them to pay the building’s utility bills on a sliding scale based on the percentage of sales. She has also invested in the equipment they need to succeed.
“There’s so much risk in the food business,” Wick said. “To me, to find people who are willing to take that risk, I’m willing to support it. There’s a strong demand for a diner (in Lyons).”
For the owners of Tokarz Family Diner, the food business is something they’ve worked in, but never as owners.
Todd spent 11 years in the military, in special forces. Most recently in school maintenance, he and wife Amy opened the diner on Canal Street about a year ago. They’ve brought many customers with them, but are thrilled to see so many new faces at the Trolley Station, which underwent some significant renovations since being purchased by Wick.
Tuck worked as a school substitute teacher, but when the pandemic put her out of work, she started baking, eventually selling the goods, mostly via Facebook, and getting her DBA (doing business as) to become a legitimate business venture.
Her connections with the Tokarzes pre-date The Trolley Station.
“The diner (Tokarz) started ordering some desserts from me,” she said. “We were both at the time trying to find a place.”
Enter Wick. She already was a fan of the Canal Street spot where Tokarz was operating, and she also loved Tuck’s baked goods. They agreed to share space at The Trolley Station.
As for the space-sharing model, it’s a success, they all agree.
“Somebody asked me, ‘How does that work?’” Wick said, “and I say, ‘Have you ever had a roommate?’”
Deanna called the relationship between the two businesses a “team effort,” noting that when she got covid recently, “they took care of everything for me.”
Wick, a cycling enthusiast, also is looking to draw more bicyclists off the canal trail and will be on the state’s Parks and Trails site. She is providing a place to lock down the pricey bikes many of them employ, along with equipment for emergency bike repairs.
Friends are being made in the former trolley station that marked its 100th year in 2022. Among them: Carol Kildoyle and Judy Tuck of Lyons. Judy is Deana Tuck’s mother.
The two met at the diner.
Kildoyle, who lost her husband several years ago, said the Trolley Station has provided her with a path to new friendships.
“I wanted to be able to meet people,” she said. “Too many people are lonely. We need this in the community of Lyons. What Anne is doing is wonderful.”
And, she added, “The food is fantastic.”
Judy recalled her daughter didn’t show any interest in baking while growing up, but is amazed at what she is creating for an ever-expanding customer base.
“She’s my daughter. I’m so proud of her,” she said.
Some may remember that not long ago, the building had an ice cream shop as part of the former Mint City Station restaurant. The Tokarzes are bringing that back. Frozen custard could be coming as soon as April.
Just one more reason for a stop at The Trolley Station.
Tokarz Family Diner Where: 1 Montezuma St., Lyons Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with dinner from 4-7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays; Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sundays, 9 a.m. to 12 noon (buffet only); special events held after 2 p.m. Phone: 315-667-0057 Email: Tokarfamilydiner@outlook.com Facebook: https://bit.ly/3J1kF2l Website: https://bit.ly/3IWNCMM
Deana’s Delights Where: 1 Montezuma St., Lyons Hours: Thursday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Phone: 315-830-6262 Email: deanatuckt@gmail.com Facebook: https://bit.ly/3mG3c84 Website: deanasdelightsatthetrolleystation.com