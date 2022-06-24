NEWARK — A retail spot at Newark Plaza formerly occupied by the now-defunct Stage Stores chain is getting new life.
Work crews are readying the former Gordmans — previously called Peebles — into Marshalls, part of The TJX Companies family that includes T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense.
“We anticipate that the new Marshalls store in Newark will open in late summer,” company spokesperson Holly Taylor said.
Mark Peake, who handles development for Newark, said he is pleased to see the space, empty for well over two years, redeveloped with a successful retail chain.
“This is very good news,” he said. “The residents are really excited about this. It should be a great fit for Newark.”
The company said its stores offer “rapidly changing assortment of quality, fashionable, brand name and designer merchandise at prices generally 20% to 60% below full-price retailers’ (including department, specialty, and major online retailers) regular prices on comparable merchandise, every day.”
At the end of fiscal 2022, the company had nearly 4,700 stores across nine countries and three continents.
Locally, the company has a TJ Maxx/Home Goods store in Canandaigua and a Home Goods in Victor.
In 2019, Stage Stores announced that their Peebles locations in Geneva, Newark and Penn Yan were being converted to Gordmans, part of a long-term strategy to convert hundreds of its stores nationwide to the new name by the middle of 2020. The move included store remodeling and new product lines for the former discount retailer.
That happened in February 2020, but the stores were closed during the state shutdown of “non-essential businesses” in March; by May, the company declared bankruptcy, announcing its stores would be closing that year.
Taylor did not respond as of Thursday afternoon on whether the company was interested in the former Gordmans locations at Town & Country Plaza in Geneva or Lake Street Plaza in Penn Yan; the latter is being used by the Yates County Health Department for covid vaccinations.