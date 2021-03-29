GENEVA — The board of the Arthur Dove Regional Art Gallery in downtown has hired two art professionals to begin the work of developing programming for the new institution.
Dave Bunnell, president of the Dove, said the board last week voted to hire Saratoga-area consultant Peter Lewis Gabak and recent Hobart College graduate Joseph Hayes to oversee the finishing work on the new 3,800-square-foot gallery on the first floor of the recently refurbished Dove Block building. They also will begin solidifying a partnership with the Art and Architecture Department of Hobart and William Smith Colleges as well as relationships with a number of regional and national museums that have expressed interest in having a presence in the Finger Lakes.
“This is a significant step forward in our effort to create a new kind of arts endeavor that we hope will attract visitors and members from far and near,” Bunnell said in a news release. “We do not expect to be a traditional museum with a large collection of expensive holdings. Rather we aim to be a dynamic expression of the paradigm-breaking creativity Arthur Dove brought to the American art scene.”
Dove was one of America’s earliest abstract expressionists. He did many of his most famous works while living in the third floor of the iconic 19th Century building at the corner of Exchange and Castle streets. Dove grew up in Geneva and attended both Hobart and Cornell University. His paintings have grown in stature in recent years and are now part of the holdings of most of America’s leading arts institutions.
Gabak, a consultant and Strategic Plan Architect, has worked for nearly 30 years helping new non-profits develop programming and grow development efforts. He also has taught Museum Management courses at RIT. An Auburn native, he will work closely with the board and its new director to help get the gallery up and running this year.
Hayes, a 2018 Hobart graduate, has a degree in Architectural Studies and Art History with minors in Aesthetics and Studio Art. He is a Rochester native and now resides in Geneva.
Part of their early work will be engaging the Dove’s partners in helping shape a direction to the programming to be developed in the coming years. Central to that will be the partnership with HWS, its faculty and the students who study art and museum studies.
“This is a potentially significant step forward for Geneva and its art footprint,” said professor Stan Mathews, chairman of the Art and Architecture Department at HWS. “We believe the effort will be a natural partner for the Colleges and its students.”
HWS President Joyce Jacobsen also sees great potential for Geneva in this effort.
“We are proud to be working together with so many members of the Geneva community to honor Arthur Dove,” she said. “We look forward to the added vibrancy this project will bring to downtown Geneva and the region.”
The Art and Architecture Department oversees HWS’ large Davis Gallery, on the southern end of campus. Mathews said the Davis Gallery could help augment the Dove’s facility if future shows require more space or higher security for loaned works.
Among the organizations that have expressed an interest in affiliating with The Dove is the Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C., an art gallery that owns one of the largest collections of Dove works. The Dove board also has been in talks with the Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester, The Everson Museum in Syracuse and the Johnson Museum at Cornell.
The board also is working with the Dove Block’s new owners, Corbett Inc. of Philadelphia, to schedule a formal opening. The Dove Block has undergone more than $1.5 million of renovations to solidify its structure and electrical services. A four-story elevator has been installed. A new foundation, structural steel and new windows have been added throughout the building.
Corbett works with a range of clients as contract furniture and accessories consultants and intends to use the second floor of the Dove Block as a gallery to highlight its portfolio of furniture to commercial clients from Buffalo to Albany. The second and third floors of the three-story Dove building will be used to highlight Corbett’s products and services, and to host public events.