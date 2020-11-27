GENEVA — The Geneva Business Improvement District and downtown restaurants donated nearly $3,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Geneva this week as the result of the first-annual “#commit2geneva Downtown Restaurant Week.”
Participating restaurants offered a range of specials, unique menu items, in addition to their traditional options from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, and then donated proceeds to the Boys & Girls Club.
“The Geneva BID will take a lot of lessons from this inaugural event but are proud of participating downtown restaurants who made this a special week,” said Geneva BID Executive Director Michael P. Mills. “These are challenging times for local restaurants and their willingness to donate to the Boys and Girls Club of Geneva should make us all proud, and we thank customers who made this week a success too.”
Diners used a QR code to download the list of participating restaurants on posters around town, and on the Geneva BID website and Facebook page.
The Boys and Girls Club was selected because of the critical role it plays in the community, feeding and empowering young people. The work is outcome and data-driven and increasingly meaningful in the current COVID-19 climate and economy.
Participating restaurants include Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante, Cam’s Pizzeria, The Elephant Geneva, F2T Kitchen at the Geneva Ramada Waterfront, F.L.X. Fry Bird, Geneva Gelato, Mark’s Pizzeria, Opus Café and Water Street Café. This year’s program allowed individual restaurants the choice of how to participate to encourage creativity and donation amounts that fit within their individual circumstances. They came through with $2,964, which was presented earlier this week in front of the Geneva BID offices.
This year’s restaurant week is named after the recently launched “#commit2geneva” campaign. This initiative lets customers know downtown businesses are taking the necessary precautions to keep them and the staff safe while asking visitors to do the same. The campaign, launched in July, is sponsored by Wegmans, LNB Bank and is powered by Geneva BID, 29 Design Studio and The Finger Lakes Times.