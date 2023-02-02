MIDDLESEX — Dudley Poultry a wholesale and retail supplier of beef, pork, poultry and seafood, is celebrating its 60th year of serving business owners, families, and individuals in the Finger Lakes region.
Hard work and commitment are what has kept this operation moving forward, for so many years in a small rural setting, says its owner, Theresa Jackson. Change happens over the course of 60 years, however the focus on serving and ensuring customers are heard and cared for has not changed, she noted.
The business started in 1955, at 910 State Route 245. Sandy Emerson built Emerson Produce Company, a chicken processing and packaging plant. The plant, a major business in the community, employed 220 people at its peak. Eight years later, Emerson Produce sold to long-time employees Donald Dudley and Lloyd Button. The two agreed to change the name to Dudley Poultry because of Dudley’s name recognition as a well-known salesman.
Then in 1985, the company was sold to Peter and Linda Jackson, local successful business people. They expanded the product offerings to include among other items, beef and pork. In 2001, they sold Dudley Poultry to their daughter, Teresa Jackson.
Under her ownership, Dudley continued to add new products and invest in the future by putting resources back into the equipment and building. The company’s webpage, https://www.dudleypoultry.com indicates that Jackson believes in a “Culture of Kindness” and “keeping close to the employees brings those opportunities to recognize and demonstrate this within the organization.”
Dudley is designed to serve the customers and all the employees play a hand in that whether on the front lines facing the customer or serving someone who is facing the customers, according to Marketing Manager Brenda Archer.
“Relationships with our suppliers, shippers and customers is what continues to fuel the operation,” Archer said in a press release. “Dudley has employed the local community over the years ... (with) dedicated workers who have walked the corridors of this expansive warehouse and contributed to a well-deserved 60-year anniversary.”
The wholesale side of the business serves grocery stores, caterers, bars, restaurants, pizza shops, fire departments and churches within a 100-mile radius from Middlesex.
“The relationships with wholesale business customers is built on trust, doing what you say you will do ... ” she said. “Some of these customers have been with us for many years and we strive to keep them ... as well as welcome new wholesale businesses.”
The retail store in the front of building is open Monday -Friday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. The store offers a wide range of meat, cheeses, eggs, appetizers, mozzarella sticks, pizza, french fries, boneless wings, onion rings, jalapeno poppers, breaded chicken patties as well as a whole host of snacks and treats, Archer indicated.
Dudley often posts news about their sales on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dudleypoultry. There is also a link to a the “Dudley History” video.