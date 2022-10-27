LYONS — Come spring or early summer of next year, motorists heading through Lyons will have another choice for coffee and eats.
Dunkin’ is coming.
Nicoletta Properties of Clyde is set to begin construction on a new Dunkin at 11-17 Forgham St. (Route 31) a vacant ¾-acre lot next to Kwik Fill.
“We’re ready to roll on it now,” said Frank Nicoletta, president of the company, whose building projects range from schools and government buildings to commercial structures such as Dunkin’. The company built the Macedon location as well.
The only approvals left are a site plan by the town Planning Board, an operating permit from the Town Board and site plan endorsement by the Wayne County Planning Board, which was to meet last night, according to Dick Bogan, the code enforcement officer.
Town officials don’t anticipate any issues with Nicoletta getting the necessary approvals.
Nicoletta said he has owned the Forgham Street property for 25 years and has been in discussions with Dunkin’ operator Luis Ribeiro about building a Dunkin’ there for some time.
“Luis has been talking with us about building there for the last 10 years,” he said.
Ribeiro operates 31 Dunkin restaurants, including Newark, Palmyra, Macedon, as well as two in Ontario.
“I feel confident that we have a good location and the store will do well,” he said. “We definitely look forward to coming to Lyons.”
Nicoletta said they will construct the restaurant and then turn it over to Ribeiro. He expects construction to take about six months, depending on the weather ahead.
“I think it will do well,” said Nicoletta. “I’m hopeful for the community.”
Lyons Town Supervisor Jim Brady said the town considers the Dunkin’ project as an encouraging sign for business development.
However, he noted that Dunkin’ is one of just three projects planned for Route 31 in Lyons.
Dollar General is set to begin construction of a store at 1 Route 31, west of Leach Road at the former site of Fitzgerald’s Diner.
Bogan said that the project has all its approvals, and once a contractor is designated a building permit will be issued.
And near the Dollar General, the convenience store chain Quicklee’s is spending $1 million to renovate the Route 31 location in Lyons it purchased last year. The store is searching for a franchise to operate within the store, said Quicklee’s officials, but no decision has been made.
Ribeiro said he has Dunkin’ franchises in some Quicklee’s but that he was already set to work with Nicoletta on the stand-alone operation on Forgham Street.
Brady said Lyons is doing its best to encourage business investment.
“We go out of our way to help them,” he said.