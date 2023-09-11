GENEVA — In April 2021, city officials celebrated the impending development of a long-vacant piece of property at the corner of Exchange and North streets. Called the Gateway Parcel, it would include the city’s second Dunkin’ site, along with 1,400-square-feet of additional retail space.
However, the project proposed by Massachusetts-based JFJ Holdings was derailed by environmental issues after the discovery of some contamination on the site.
The $285,000 sale of the property, which is owned jointly by the Geneva Industrial Development Agency and the Local Development Corp., was put on hold, pending the completion of environmental investigation and clearance by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
That issue has been solved, said Tracy Verrier of MRB Group and the IDA’s administrator.
With the DEC sign-off on the property, negotiations between JFJ Holdings and the two agencies have restarted, and on Friday, IDA board members approved a counteroffer for the property for $285,000, the original sale price.
Verrier said she could not disclose details on what the developer offered for the parcel.
However, under the proposal, JFJ is no longer required to have a retail component beyond the Dunkin restaurant.
“There’s been some negotiation between the IDA/LDC and buyer, and the resolution was to propose that the sale be a traditional sale — property transfers at closing and there are no ongoing commitments between the parties post closing,” Verrier said Friday after the IDA approved the measure.
The LDC signed off on the offer at its Wednesday meeting, Verrier noted.
Under the proposal, closing on the sale must take place by Dec. 15.
The city had hoped to bring a grocery store to the property as a way to address the area’s status as a food desert, meaning a place lacking access to fresh foods. However, officials said in 2021 that they were unsuccessful in attracting a grocer, citing lack of space at the site and the challenges small neighborhood markets have in today’s era of large stores.
It had been hoped that the retail space could be used to address food-insecurity issues for the Ward 6 neighborhood.