SODUS — Dynalec Corporation, one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of shipboard systems for communication, navigation and switching, is being awarded a contract totaling nearly $24 million, the company announced earlier this month.
The contract is for the delivery of the Wired Voice Network to be installed on the Guided-Missile Frigate Class of ships. This contract also will provide for services and other direct costs that are incidental to the wired voice system.
Included is a five-year base ordering period that would bring the cumulative potential value of this contract to $48,032,134. There is also a five-year option ordering period.
“Fiscal 2020 and 2021 shipbuilding and conversion, Navy funds in the amount of $3,179,893 will be obligated at the time of award,” according to a press release from the company. “Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in Sodus, New York (50%); and Marinette, Wisconsin (50%). Work is expected to be completed by March 2028. If the option is exercised, work could continue until March 2033.”
The contract was competitively procured by full and open competition via the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command — Electronic Commerce Central and System for Award Management websites, with one offer received. Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.
Founded in 1960 in Rochester, Dynalec’s first product was a ship’s entertainment center manufactured for the U.S. Navy. In 1973, as customer demand and the product line grew, Dynalec moved 35 miles east to larger facilities in Sodus.
In the years since Dynalec moved to Sodus, it has expanded its facilities several times. To keep pace with demand as the Navy grows the fleet, the company doubled the square footage of its machine and metal fabrication shop.
Today, Dynalec is known for its extensive manufacturing and engineering capabilities, and for the high quality and reliability of its products, according to its website, https://www.dynalec.com.
“As a privately-held, certified small business, we take pride in the long-term relationships we have built with our customers, and in the confidence they have placed in us,” according to the website.
The company has about 100 employees and also puts a priority on hiring military veterans.
“If you’re a veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces, we value your service and would love to help you continue to put your skills to work building products that support our fleet and troops,” the company asserts.
It is not known if the latest contract announcement will mean more jobs in Sodus.