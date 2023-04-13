Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS THIS AFTERNOON... High pressure will continue to support dry, sunny, and very warm conditions across the region today. Minimum relative humidity will drop into the 25 to 30 percent range this afternoon across the Southern Tier and western Finger Lakes. West winds will continue to be in the 10 to 20 mph range with gusts of 20 to 30 mph today. Fine fuels such as dead grass, brush, and leaf litter are very dry after an extended stretch of dry, sunny weather. The combination of low humidity, gusty winds, and very dry fine fuels will continue to result in an elevated risk for fire spread today. Remember, the annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th.