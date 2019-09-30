NEWARK — The Wayne-Finger Lakes Board of Cooperative Educational Services celebrated the move Thursday of its Pathways Technology Early College High School.
P-Tech was previously housed in the Phelps-Clifton Springs School District, and is now at 1100 Technology Parkway in the Silver Hill Technology Park off of Route 88.
BOCES said the location strategically places the P-Tech program next to Finger Lakes Community College’s Newark campus, “which allows students to conveniently attend the classes they are enrolled in as part of their education.”
The P-Tech Program provides students throughout the region workplace internships in a curriculum that allows them to choose their own technology-based pathways to high-skilled and in-demand jobs, said BOCES. Upon successful completion of the six-year program, students receive an associates degree from FLCC.
BOCES said students were excited to introduce their new school building to the local community.
“P-Tech is amazing,” said Mason Head, a fourth-year student from the Seneca Falls Central School District. “It is more than a school. Because of this school, I’ve realized not only my potential, but also my dream, and I am proud of my dream. And here is where that dream starts to turn into reality. Right here, in this building, at this school.”
During the celebration, students shared their experiences, presented projects and gave tours of their new learning environment, including the Maker Space, science labs, collaborative workspaces and FLCC classrooms.
Kathi McGuigan, principal at P-Tech, stated that the program “seeks to redefine secondary education” with a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)-based curriculum that centers on project-based learning, personalized learning and focuses on skills in four college and career pathways.
Those pathways include information technology, instrumentation and control technologies, mechanical technology and network and cybersecurity.”
She added that “by working in partnership with our component school districts, the Finger Lakes Work Force Investment Board, area businesses (including GW Lisk, OptiMax, Optipro, Digital Rochester) and Finger Lakes Community College, the program creates an educational community that impacts student learning and supports innovative opportunities.”
For more information on the program, call (315) 332-7280, or visit the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES website at www.wflboces.org.