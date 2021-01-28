VICTOR — Eastview Mall had one tough 2020.
The mall was a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its retail stores were shut down from the middle of March until early July under orders from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Ontario County’s largest retail operation typically generates nearly $10 million in sales taxes for the county government and its municipalities and employs hundreds. Its 2020 shutdown contributed greatly to decreased sales tax receipts for the county and its cities, towns and villages, forcing some municipalities, such as the city of Geneva, to make significant spending cuts.
However, things are starting to look up for Eastview.
The biggest development is the opening of Dick’s in mid-March in the former Sears, where the sporting goods giant is opening its first experiential store, which includes an outdoor turf field that turns into an ice rink in the winter. The 100,000-square-foot location also features a running track, a rock-climbing wall and a batting cage, as well as traditional Dick’s offerings.
The experiential store is the first of two being built by Dick’s, whose roots go back to the Southern Tier. The other opens in May in Knoxville, Tennessee.
“We have been pleased to see several retailers and restaurants looking to expand in 2021,” Eastview General Manager Mike Kaufman said on Wednesday. “It seems that there is a desire to start moving forward after a challenging 2020.”
While Eastview celebrates a new anchor tenant, officials from mall owner Wilmorite said they also are welcoming three new retailers and an eatery in the coming months:
• The Tai Chi Bubble Tea restaurant will open in the Food Court this winter. The 2,300-square-foot sit-down restaurant, which has four other locations in Monroe County, features bubble tea, fruit tea, sushi burritos, sushi poke bowls and ramen. Kaufman noted that another new restaurant also is expected to open sometime soon.
• Hannoush Jewelers is a family-owned jewelry store with over 30 years of experience, operating 50-plus locations across the country, including Wilmorite’s Marketplace Mall in Henrietta.
• Hollywood movie set designer and Rochester native Ryan Ilgi will be bringing BlakeRyan, which Wilmorite calls “a revolutionary retail brand,” to the mall this spring. Wilmorite said the “unique retail brand focuses heavily on custom art, furniture and home decor. The store empowers the creativity of its customers by presenting a home-like environment where everything — including the plants, light fixtures and wall texture — is for sale, providing a truly unique, interactive shopping experience.” The 3,600-square-foot store will be in the Main Court of the mall and is the third addition to the BlakeRyan locations and the first in New York state and the Northeast.
• H&M Clothing, which has a location at Waterloo Outlets, is returning to Eastview this summer. Kauffman said “H&M has consistently been one of the most requested stores since they departed the Rochester area in 2013.”
Added Kaufman: “With Dick’s Sporting Goods, H&M, Tai Chi Bubble Tea, Hannoush Jewelers and BlakeRyan all scheduled to open this year, and with many more leases under negotiation, we are excited to present some new retail and dining options for our shoppers moving forward.”