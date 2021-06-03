OVID — The Edith B. Ford Memorial Library Board of Trustees has appointed Andrea Tillinghast as its next director.
Citing Tillinghast’s impressive tenure as a library administrator and director, along with her dynamic vision for the future of the Library, board President Lisa Brown said she is confident that the library and community will be well-served.
President Lisa Brown shared, “Andrea not only embodies the values on which our library was built, she has the experience, enthusiasm and visionary leadership to carry us into the future.”
Tillinghast, appointed following an extensive nationwide search, holds a master’s degree in library and information science from Buffalo State College and has worked in library leadership for more than 18 years, most recently serving as director of the Red Jacket Community Library in Shortsville.
Tillinghast said community engagement will be her top priority at the Ovid library. She already has plans to launch an outreach program.
“The library is part of a network of civic, educational, business, and other organizations that share common interests,” she said. “My intent is to work closely with people and groups throughout the community to find new means of connecting. This will result in a stronger, more relevant library because our mission and programming will be based, more than ever, on the needs of our community.”
Tillinghast’s tenure begins June 21.
The library is open, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. State-issued public health guidance will be followed.
For more information, email contact@ovidlibrary.org.