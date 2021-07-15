PRATTSBURGH — Empire Access has been named fastest internet in the United States for 2021 by PC Mag, beating out national and regional providers.
The PC Mag Fastest ISPs 2021 award is presented to internet service providers in the United States that offer the fastest speeds to their customers. To compare ISPs, PC Mag uses a speed index. The score measures download and upload speeds in megabits per second and averages the download and upload together to come up with the PCMag Speed Index. A higher speed index score represents faster internet service.
Empire Access led all ISPs nationwide with a score of 366.2. Its closest competition, Google Fiber, scored 300.3.
“We’re honored to be ranked number one in the nation for the fastest internet speed,” Empire Access Chief Operating Officer Jim Baase said. “We take great pride in providing our customers with fast, reliable fiber-optic internet service.”
Find the complete PC Mag article and test results at www.pcmag.com/news/the-fastest-isps-of-2021.
Empire Access offers fiber-optic service in several regional communities, including Canandaigua, Geneva, Naples and Penn Yan.