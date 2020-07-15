GENEVA — Some city residents now have another choice for high-speed internet and related services.
Empire Access said it is offering fiber optic internet, phone, streaming TV and security services for residential homes in some sections of the city and adjacent areas after initially launching specifically for businesses.
The company is the longtime telecommunications provider that acquired Axcess Ontario, which operated the 200-mile fiber optic network Ontario County created many years ago.
“We’ve been serving some businesses (in Geneva) for about a year, year and a half now, but now we’re offering residential,” said Bob VanDelinder, director of marketing for the company, based in Prattsburgh, Steuben County.
Jim Baase, chief operating officer for the company, said Empire Access gives Geneva residents another choice for internet services. He said the only two other companies offering the service in Geneva are Spectrum and Verizon, but that Empire has a leg up on the competition.
“It’s the fastest internet in town,” Baase said.
He also believes it’s the most affordable, noting that for $50 a month, customers can get the standard 100-megabits-per-second package or 1-gigabit-per-second service for $65 for those with more demanding needs.
The company said gigabit internet is ideal for streaming, gaming and downloading large files.
“The number one site that customers are going to is Netflix,” said Baase.
The company currently has fiber available on some of the city’s major thoroughfares, and will add customers on nearby streets when feasible, said Baase.
“We’re continuing to expand in Geneva, and our goal is to service the whole community,” he said, explaining that could take up to two years.
Adding more fiber optic cable is not cheap. It costs $40,000 to $50,000 per mile, he said.
“It’s a long payback (on investment),” said Baase, noting that Empire is in other parts of Ontario County as well, including the city of Canandaigua, where about half the municipality is now covered.
The company said fiber is the “new standard” in communications because it utilizes light waves instead of an electrical signal to deliver service.
It said some areas comparable to the size of Geneva do not have access to fiber optic internet, which Empire said is far more reliable and not prone to slowdowns caused by network congestion usage or weather.
The Smith Center for the Arts is among the business customers pleased with Empire’s service.
Susie Monagan, Smith’s director, said Empire provides the internet service and WiFi its patrons and performers deserve.
“We don’t need to think about our network,” she said. “It works. And we know where to go if by chance it didn’t work.”
Along with the internet service, Empire also offers home and business phone service, streaming TV and security and home automation services from phone, tablet or computer.
For more information call (800) 338-3300 or visit empireaccess.com.