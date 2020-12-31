PRATTSBURG — Empire Access was recently named Best Gaming Internet Service Provider in the Northeast region of the United States for 2021 by PC Mag.
The PC Mag Best Gaming ISPs 2021 award is presented to Internet Service Providers (ISP’s) in the United States that offer the best online gaming experience to their customers. To compare ISP’s, PC Mag uses a Gaming Quality Index score to measure speed, latency (delay), and jitter (consistency) of an Internet connection. Lower Gaming Quality Index scores represent higher quality Internet. In the Northeast region, Empire Access led all ISP’s with a score of 9.2, while its closest competition scored 19.7.
“It’s a great honor to be recognized as an industry leader at a national level.,” said Jim Baase, COO of Empire Access. “As a family owned and operated company, we remain focused on providing our customers with high quality, smoking-fast fiber optic Internet.”
In addition to gaming, a low index score is important to ensure reliable real-time communications for video conferencing, live streaming, education, web meetings, and VOIP telephone services.
The complete PC Mag article can be found at https://www.pcmag.com/news/best-gaming-isps-for-2021
Empire Access is a fast-growing fiber optic telecommunications service provider, offering high-speed Internet, digital television, phone and security services to homes and businesses – all enabled by Fiber Optic technology – to over 25 communities in Upstate New York and Northern Pennsylvania. Fiber Optic service is far more reliable and not prone to slow downs plagued by cable. Each customer has their own dedicated, non-blocking connection and is not affected by congestion and weather. Empire Access features plans for 100 Mbps (Megabits per second) downloads/20 Mbps uploads. Empire offers Internet download speeds up to 1 Gbps (Gigabit per second) for highly demanding needs. Gigabit Internet is best suited for video streaming, gaming, and downloading large files.