FAYETTE — Erica Paolicelli of Three Brothers Wineries and Estates and War Horse Brewing is the 2022 Woman of Distinction for the 54th Senate District, state Sen. Pam Helming announced Wednesday.
The honor is part of the Senate’s Women of Distinction program.
Paolicelli is partner, president and chief operating officer at Three Brothers. Helming’s office said that over the last 15 years, Paolicelli has helped grow Three Brothers to three wineries, a microbrewery and a café, which together employ 150.
She was nominated by business partner Luanne Mansfield.
“Three Brothers would not be the industry leader it is without Erica’s fingerprint on nearly every aspect of it,” Mansfield said. “Geneva is lucky to have such a formidable advocate on their side. Erica has such a passion for the region and striving to bring out the best in her employees.”
Paolicelli founded the Geneva Rosé Soirée, and Helming’s office said “her tireless work” on this event over the last several years has raised $45,000 to support local non-profit organizations.
“Erica is a highly accomplished young professional and business owner, a mentor to other young women, and a tremendous leader in our region who continually shares her knowledge and passion for the Finger Lakes wine industry,” Helming said. “She gives back to the community she loves through Geneva Rosé Soirée and other initiatives. Her extraordinary work ethic, determination and selfless nature show us all what it takes to succeed —in business and in life. Thank you to Luanne Mansfield for nominating Erica for this well-deserved recognition.”
Paolicelli expressed appreciation for the recognition.
“This award is special because it acknowledges not one thing that any of the nominees or myself have done, but the accumulation of hundreds or thousands of decisions made over time about the leaders we want to show up as — at work, home, in our communities,” she said. “Through the rearview mirror, people have a very condensed vision of the timeline to success. Folks lose track of the perseverance, grit, work ethic and the bravery it takes to show up day in and day out and make contributions that matter. Over time, these thousands of decisions compound and as a result, measure our collective success. I’m honored to be in the company of every nominee, their long list of contributions is inspiring. To me, It feels like this award is acknowledging my authenticity and Luanne’s nomination makes me proud.”
Helming encouraged people to view the Commemorative Book on her website, https://bit.ly/3TGeVQ6, and read the “incredible stories” of this year’s 13 Women of Distinction nominees.