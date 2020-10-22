ROCHESTER — For the 10th time since 2010, ESL Federal Credit Union has been selected as a “Great Place to Work” by Fortune magazine. Fortune also named the locally owned financial institution one of 2020’s Best Medium Workplaces.
ESL ranked No. 61 on the list of 100 medium-sized companies — those with 100-999 employees. This award marks the third Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine accolade received by ESL in 2020; ESL also was named a Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance, and a Best Workplace in New York State.
“Amid these extraordinary times, we reaffirm our commitment to invest in our unique workplace practices.” ESL Federal Credit Union President and CEO Faheem Masood said. “While these investments in our employee experience are important, our employees tirelessly live our core values, and are the biggest factor to what makes ESL such a great place to work and bank.”
The list considered survey feedback of more than 189,000 employees working in small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States.
View the full list at www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/smb/2020.