ROCHESTER — ESL Federal Credit Union has named Lisa Blakesley as business development mortgage originator.
In her new position, Blakesley will assist in providing mortgage solutions to ESL customers, as well as overseeing relationship management with local realtors and other residential real-estate professionals.
Blakesley has more than 30 years’ experience in the banking and finances industries. She most recently served as executive vice president of new client engagement at Two Point Capital Management.
The Canandaigua resident holds an associate degree in business administration from Finger Lakes Community College and a certificate in graduate and leadership from Stonier Graduate School of Banking and Wharton Leadership. Blakesley volunteers her time with Rochester Rotary and is a past board member of United Way of Ontario County.