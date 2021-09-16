VICTOR — ESL Federal Credit Union celebrated the opening of its 23rd branch last week — its second branch in the Victor community — at 32 School St., near the intersection of Route 96.
“We are excited to see continued growth in Victor and the surrounding Ontario County communities,” said Marcelina Nobrega Courtney, ESL's senior vice president and director of retail banking. “This new location serves as another example of our commitment to expand access to financial services and meet the personal banking, business banking, and wealth management needs of the area’s residents and businesses.”
“On behalf of the Town of Victor we are pleased to welcome the new ESL branch to the Village location,” town Supervisor Jack Marren said. “The location at 32 School Street has been transformed and will be a welcomed addition to the local business community. We appreciate your investment in Victor.”
The full-service facility is approximately 5,600 square feet and offers personal banking, business banking and wealth management services. The new location includes ATMs, teller drive-thru lanes, and a bike rack and pedestrian walkway connecting customers to the village.
Lindsey Tambe will serve as branch manager of the new Victor location, which will employ nine as part of the ESL workforce of more than 870 employees throughout the greater Rochester region.
The new branch hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays.