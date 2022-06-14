WATERLOO — For nearly 80 years, the chemical plant at 228 E. Main St. has been known as Evans Chemetics — or just Evans, to many locals.
As of June 1, people have had to start getting used to a new name: Bruno Bock.
That is the name of the business’ Marschacht, Germany-based parent company, which acquired the plant in 2005.
“This name change will allow us to better serve our joint global customers,” Bruno Bock representative Anthony Moschetti said. “It also demonstrates that we are unified as a group by our common commitment to our customers, business partners and our employees around the world.”
He noted that Bruno Bock now operates at all its locations using the same company name.
“This new corporate identity is designed to enhance the sense of unity within the group, while at the same time clearly setting Bruno Bock apart from competition,” Moschetti said.
The plant is in the former Waterloo Woolen Mill, which was built in 1839 and operated until 1936. Ralph L. Evans bought the property and located Evans Chemetics there in 1943, producing divalent organic sulfide intermediate chemicals.
The 11.1-acre site was bought by W.R. Grace Co. in 1979, by Hampshire Chemical Corp. in 1992, and by Dow Chemical in 1997 before Bruno Bock acquired it. The plant employs 55 people.