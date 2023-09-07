MACEDON — The Eye Care Center recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Macedon in a renovated building at 1025 Brixton Drive.
The Macedon business joins two established Eye Care Centers in Canandaigua and Geneva.
The Eye Care Center includes a team of ophthalmologists, optometrists, and opticians, as well as an optical shop.
According to the business, patients can expect a comprehensive range of services, including eye examinations, surgical consultations, cosmetic treatments, glaucoma evaluations, and “cutting-edge” options for cataract surgery, the business said.
Th Eye Center is in a building that it said has undergone a “complete renovation,” including extensive exterior changes and new electrical systems, heating, plumbing, roofing, windows, and office spaces.
“Our expansion into Macedon is a significant milestone for The Eye Care Center, and we are thrilled to bring our commitment to excellence in eye care to the Macedon community,” said Terry Parsons, the practice’s administrator. “With our team of dedicated professionals and the new space, we are well-positioned to provide the highest standard of care to our patients, ensuring optimal vision and eye health.”
Hours are Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment or learn more about services offered, visit TheEyeCareCenter.com or call 585-394-2020.