CANANDAIGUA — Shana Bradford and Stacy Mahaney have been promoted at The Eye Care Center. Both work with the staff at The Eye Care Center’s offices in Canandaigua, Geneva and Newark.
Bradford was named premium services supervisor. Since 2014, her work at The Eye Care Center has enabled her to collaborate on building the practice. Bradford has held numerous positions, including the marketing coordinator, cosmetic coordinator, patient educator/certified technician, and premium services coordinator.
Mahaney was named operations manager. She has worked for The Eye Care Center in numerous roles in clinical operations for nearly 20 years. In 2008, she was named clinical leader and, in 2011, clinical supervisor. Mahaney will be shifting from day-to-day oversight of the clinicians. Her new role will be taking a wider view of overall operations, quality control and practice performance improvements. In addition, she will continue as the research coordinator for the practice.