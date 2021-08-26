CANANDAIGUA — Michelle Wheeler was promoted to accounting manager and Taylor Cerniglia to optical manager at Canandaigua-based The Eye Care Center, which also has offices in Geneva and Newark.
“These team members have been promoted into positions that became available after several long-term staff members retired,” practice Administrator Terry Parsons said. “Their combined knowledge and commitment to ensuring excellent eye care services for our patients will play a vital part in the continuing growth of The Eye Care Center.”
Wheeler has been managing finances for The Eye Care Center for several months. Her efforts include working with health insurance, patient balances and supervision of employees, including the accounting team and the front desk staff at all offices. In the past, she held positions as assistant accounting manager and office supervisor for The Eye Care Center, and served as office manager and a medical coder for Wayne Regional Eye Center.
Earlier this summer, Cerniglia was named optical manager. Her background includes several positions at The Eye Care Center, including working as an optical apprentice. The Marcus Whitman graduate is a state-licensed optician and contact lens practitioner and is certified by the American Board of Opticianry and National Contact Lens Examiner.
More information, visit TheEyeCareCenter.com.