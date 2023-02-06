SYRACUSE — The largest farm equipment show in the Northeast is back for its 38th year in Syracuse Feb. 23-25. The New York Farm Show continues to grow, and this year it will add 30 new products and 18 new exhibitors to maximize 300,000 square feet across six heated buildings. More than 400 exhibitors will display the latest in farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; farm supplies, dairy and beef productions, woodlot, and related industry supplies. It is no surprise this show is referred to as “Indoors & Outstanding.”
“We’re so happy to be back in full swing this year with more products, more exhibitors and new events for the ag audience,” says Scott Grigor, show manager for the New York Farm Show. “We expect more people to walk through our doors this year due to the slowing of the pandemic, and excited for our annual Toy Tractor Auction and the new Ride & Drive event with Solectrac.”
The New York Farm Show, hosted by American Agriculturist and Northeast Equipment Dealers Association, was established in 1985 and is the sister show to the Farm Progress Show, the largest outdoor farm equipment show in the U.S., and Husker Harvest Days, the largest outdoor irrigated farm show in the world.
Showcasing several must-see products and featuring a list of valuable seminars and workshops, its goal is to provide farmers with the tools to reach greater productivity and profitability. This year’s show highlights include:
New Products & Exhibitors
Thirty new products will be on display including the latest technologies in tractors, planters, sprayers, and other precision-agriculture tools. Stop by the Dairy Building to see new products in robotic milking systems, beef handling equipment and take a picture with “Brisket,” the larger-than-life blow-up beef steer.
Educational Seminars & Workshops
A full line of educational sessions from the New York Beef Producers and New York Forest Owners Association.
New Event: Ride & Drive sponsored by Solectrac
Solectrac will be displaying its latest compact electric tractors — the e25g — that help provide a more sustainable agricultural future and still do everything you expect from a 25hp tractor. To find out more about Solectrac, visit www.solectrac.com.
Annual Toy Tractor Auction
The Bob Watson New York State FFA Alumni and Supporters Toy Action will take place Friday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. Proceeds this year will support a scholarship fund for students pursuing a career in agriculture and agricultural education. More FFA info:pschiebel@tds.net. or auction info:Rogerbarkman@yahoo.com.
For more information on donations or to consign items for sale contact Roger Barkman at Rogerbarkman@yahoo.com. If you would like to support FFA & agriculture education, contact Paulette Schiebel at pschiebel@tds.net.
Plan to Attend
The New York Farm Show is located at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Admission is free by visiting your Northeast Equipment Dealer by Feb. 15; otherwise, it is $5 at the door and those under 18 are free. Free parking and free shuttle buses run all day to all six farm show buildings. For additional information, visit www.NewYorkFarmShow.com and follow the New York Farm Show on Facebook.
About Northeast Equipment Dealers Association
The Northeast Equipment Dealers Association (NEDA) (www.ne-equip.org) is a nonprofit trade association that represents over 450 agricultural, industrial, rental, and outdoor power equipment dealers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. New York Farm Show, established in 1985, is one of their annual events that is co-owned and produced by American Agriculturist.
About American Agriculturist & Farm Progress
American Agriculturist (www.AmericanAgriculturist.com) is the local production information authority for farmers across the Northeast, Michigan, and Ohio. It has evolved from a state-specific publication to a regional publication with national reach.
Today, American Agriculturist is a Farm Progress (www.FarmProgress.com) brand and part of a group of 17 state and regional information resources, national ag content brands, events, and agricultural and related industry information resources. The New York Farm Show, the nation’s largest indoor farm show, is one of its world class events. New York Farm Show is hosted by American Agriculturist and the Northeast Equipment Dealers Association and is held in Syracuse.