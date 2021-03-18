FAYETTE — Lake Country Moving & Storage has earned the Agent of the Year Award from Wheaton World Wide Moving.
The award is given to a Wheaton interstate agent that exemplifies putting customers first, as well as the characteristics of quality, professionalism and empathy for customers, fellow agents, drivers and van-line employees.
Owners Scott and Elaine Buisch purchased the business at 2915 Route 96 in 2001. They have been an agent for Wheaton since then.
“It’s nice to be recognized by your peers,” Scott Buisch said. “This award reflects the work of our 20 employees. What we do is a whole team effort. Their dedication and perseverance is amazing and shows our true colors.”
“Scott and Elaine run a wonderful operation,” Mark Kirshner, CEO of Wheaton World Wide Moving, said in a press release. “We at the van line always know we can count on the team at Lake Country when we need a partner to provide professional, caring service.”
Kirshner said Lake Country was chosen from a field of four finalists.
Lake Country earned Agent of the Month distinction in October 2019, the fourth time it received that award, making it eligible for Agent of the Year recognition in 2020.
The company also won the Wheaton Spire Award, which honors moving companies that provide an excellent experience for their customers consistently. The Spire Award program is designed to recognize moving companies in the Wheaton World Wide Moving network that offer quality experiences to those using their services, based on customer feedback.
Contact Lake Country Moving & Storage at (315) 539-2806 or www.lakecountrymovingco.com.
Wheaton owns five household goods relocation brands: Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines, Stevens Worldwide Van Lines, Arpin Van Lines, and Clark & Reid. Headquartered in Indianapolis, it is the fourth-largest household goods carrier in the world, with the U.S. military one of its largest customers.