CANANDAIGUA — The independent living community of Ferris Hills at West Lake recently named Matthew Laurence of Fairport as its executive chef.
A Rochester native and graduate of the Western Culinary Institute in Portland, Oregon, Laurence worked his way up from intern to executive chef at the four-star Harbor Court Hotel in Baltimore, Md. After returning to Fairport, he purchased the Green Lantern Inn, opening the Cellar Door Restaurant in its lower level and continuing restaurant and banquet operations there for ten years.
Laurence, who later served as a chef at both SUNY Geneseo and the New York Wine and Culinary Center (now New York Kitchen) most recently served as the executive chef for Woodcliff Hotel & Spa in Fairport.
An affiliate of UR Medicine Thompson Health, Ferris Hills at West Lake is located on a more than 50-acre campus just outside the city of Canandaigua. It has 84 independent living apartments and the adjacent enriched living community of Clark Meadows has 48 apartments.
Laurence is overseeing food service operations for both Ferris Hills and Clark Meadows, with a staff of approximately 30 cooks, stewards and wait staff members.
For more information about Ferris Hills and Clark Meadows, visit www.FerrisHills.com.