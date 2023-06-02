PENN YAN — The Finger Lakes Justice Partnership has announce that over a dozen Finger Lakes area businesses and institutions have signed on to the “Committing to the Trans Community Campaign.”
These initial participants have pledged to welcome and support trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming residents and visitors in the Finger Lakes region. The campaign’s ultimate goal is a Finger Lakes region that’s safe and welcoming for everyone to live, work, play and visit.
Three Geneva establishments were among the first campaign participants that the Finger Lakes Justice Partnership (FLXJP) announced at the end of April: Lake Drum Brewing, El Morro Restaurant, and Las Corozas SPR and Club LLC. Three Penn Yan area businesses also were among the first to pledge their support: Photography by Angela Maria, Sweet Farm, and the Penn Yan Diner. Since then, 14 more participants have joined the effort, expanding the campaign’s scope to Naples and Dundee; details of these and future pledges can be found on the group’s Facebook page.
As members of the Committing to the Trans Community Campaign, management and staff from the participants will be offered training under the auspices of an FLXJP partner organization to become more knowledgeable, sensitive and responsive to the trans community. In addition, they are each provided a unique poster graphic to display their commitment on their premises. In this way, the FLXJP hopes to create a regional network of mutual support and inclusion.
Alicia Avellaneda Mills, of the Penn Yan Diner, is proud to support the Campaign.
“The Penn Yan Diner is a place for everyone in our community to come together and enjoy a delicious homemade meal,” Mills said. “Working with the FLXJP is important to us because we value every person in our community and want them to feel welcome.”
The FLXJP encourages area residents and visitors to patronize these first establishments to join the Committing to the Trans Community Campaign, and encourages other businesses and organizations to join this effort to back the region’s trans community. For more information, contact the Finger Lakes Justice Partnership at flxjustice21@gmail.com.