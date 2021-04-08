NEWARK — Marshall Exteriors LLC has acquired Finger Lakes Construction Co. Inc.
The purchase became official Dec. 1.
Adam Olschewske owns Marshall Exteriors.
Finger Lakes Construction headquarters have moved from Clyde to Newark, along with the business’ territory managers and president. They now work alongside employees of a growing business at Marshall Exteriors.
“(The) plan is to grow, just as we did with Marshall Exteriors,” new Finger Lakes Construction CEO Anthony Natale said. “We added buildings, added people, added crews; that same plan will come through now on the (Finger Lakes Construction) side and it offers a wide variety of jobs which is great for Newark itself.”
Both companies were approved for new land in Newark’s Industrial Park recently, and will use as the space for their new production facilities.
Although the companies operate out of Newark, they serve customers throughout the Finger Lakes, the greater Rochester area, and Syracuse.