The Finger Lakes Craft Beverage Conference, organized by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County, began in 2013 as a brewery and cidery startup workshop. In 2020, the name was changed to reflect the maturing beverage industry to include all the beverages: beer, cider, wine, mead, and distilled spirits, produced in the Finger Lakes. The Finger Lakes Beverage Conference provides participants an opportunity to seek and gather information they can use to improve their business.

