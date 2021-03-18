After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Finger Lakes Beverage Conference is returning with a nationally recognized speaker highlighting a virtual conference planned for the afternoons of April 14-15.
This year, craft beverage producers will benefit from experts focusing on the latest innovations and trends in the industry, including the visitor experience, working with social media, and moving forward post-pandemic. Whether an established enterprise or thinking about starting up, or simply interested in learning more about the industry, the conference has something for everyone.
This year’s keynote speaker is Jeff Alworth, an internationally recognized writer living in Portland, Ore. His books include “The Widmer Way,” “The Beer Bible,” “The Secrets of Master Brewers,” and “Cider Made Simple.” The North American Guild of Beer Writers have selected two of his efforts as their best book, and in 2016 “The Beer Bible” was named best wine, spirits, or beer book by the International Association of Culinary Professionals. Alworth co-hosts the Beervana Podcast, where he and Oregon State University economics professor Patrick Emerson discuss beer and the economics of beer.
Over the two afternoons following the keynote address, participants will hear from a wide variety of experts offering current information on the state of the craft beverage industry, as well as updates from the New York State Liquor Authority, Empire State Development and statewide industry leaders. Learn how to maximize your use of social media with “Content on Draft.” A print media panel moderated by Leah Stacey features wine writer Maiah Johnson Dunn, Will Cleveland from the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, and Don Cazantre from the Syracuse Post-Standard.
Waterloo Container, a local business that has expanded within the Finger Lakes beverage industry, is once again the major conference sponsor.
Three Brothers Wineries & Estates and its War Horse Brewing Co. are sponsoring special beer and cider tastings at 5:30 p.m. both days for those with a paid registration by April 5. April 14 will be a guided tasting of four beers with head brewer Pete Achilles, while April 15 will be a guided tasting of four ciders with Justin Paolicelli, Three Brothers partner and production manager.
A limited number of paid sponsorships are available to related craft beverage advertisers.
Registration is now open for the conference hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. Register at www.flxcraftbevcon.com. Find a complete schedule and more information at that website.
Contact Judy Wright at (315) 539-9251 or jlw24@cornell.edu with questions.