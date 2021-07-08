GENEVA — The Finger Lakes Workforce Investment Board named Canandaigua-based Finger Lakes Extrusion its Finger Lakes Hires Business of the Week.
Finger Lakes Hires promotes businesses in need of workers by promoting their workforce culture and opportunities.
Finger Lakes Extrusion was founded in 1998 when William Scott and Kingsley Beck bought the Nalgene Tubing Products business from Nalge Nunc International. They brought with them extensive experience in flexible plastic tubing extrusion and a dedication to quality products and service.
To better meet customer needs, Finger Lakes Extrusion moved into a larger headquarters and manufacturing facility in 2011. And, owning their building rather than renting it has allowed them to make a larger positive impact on the environment.
As a third-year recipient for the International Association of Plastics Distribution Environmental Award (bronze in 2016-17, gold in 2018), Finger Lakes Extrusion was excited to announce the installment of a 556kw solar array that will produce 80% of the company’s energy needs.
Currently, Finger Lakes Extrusion has openings for extruder operator positions. Candidates should demonstrate above-average mechanical knowledge along with attention to detail in a high-paced work environment. Experience with plastics is desired.
For more information, go to FingerLakesWorks.com.
“Finger Lakes Extrusion is a wonderful small business success story in Canandaigua and the Finger Lakes region,” said state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua.