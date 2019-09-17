GENEVA — Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union announced early this year that it had entered into an agreement to share its president and CEO, Bob McFadden, with Fairport Federal Credit Union, whose longtime leader was retiring.
Last week, that relationship took another step.
Fairport Federal Credit Union and Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union announced they were intending to merge. In a press release, the two credit unions said Fairport Federal Credit Union will retain its name and operate as a division of Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union.
Fairport Federal Credit Union said the merger proposal will go to its members this November for a vote, and that the deal also is subject to approval from federal regulators.
It is expected the merger will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The merger will create one credit union with combined assets of $170 million, along with 20,000 members across the region, including Monroe, Ontario, Yates and Seneca counties.
Fairport Federal Credit Union Board President Fran Mahan sees many advantages with the merger.
“We will maintain our name, staff, current location and hours,” said Mahan. “Our membership will be offered new products, reward features and services not currently available. With this investment we look forward to improved marketing efforts, cutting-edge technology and security, making us more competitive in today’s markets. We are particularly excited about increasing our technology-based services through FLFCU’s online and mobile-banking platforms.”
FFCU board member Trudy Bantle agrees with Mahan that the merger with Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union is good for its members.
“As our board considered several partners for a merger, we searched for a credit union with a strong commitment to providing exceptional service while delivering high value for its members,” she said. “We’re confident that Finger Lakes will provide expanded banking services with top-rated service maintaining the same culture of great personal care for our members.”
“We are excited for the opportunity to expand the credit union’s footprint into Monroe County,” McFadden added. “The merger compliments our long-term growth strategy to better serve our members who live and work in the Finger Lakes region. We expect to continue to expand our branch network presence in the future.”
Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union Board Chairman Bob Stivers said the “merger is favorable for both credit unions. We enthusiastically welcome Fairport Federal Credit Union members to our credit union family. By preserving Fairport’s name, heritage and staff, we will work together to strengthen and boost Fairport FCU in a very competitive marketplace. We are absolutely confident this will be a win-win situation for both credit unions’ members.”